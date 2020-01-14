FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Release Date Officially Delayed By Square Enix To April 10th
Two major Square Enix games have been delayed today. The first was Marvel's Avengers. Instead of releasing in May, the superhero game will now launch in September. Final Fantasy VII Remake is the second game that's been delayed. Thankfully, that one hasn't been delayed by near as long as the other one.
Final Fantasy VII Remake will no longer release on March 3rd but rather on April 10th as Square Enix has officially announced a delay. Find out more...
The long-awaited and highly-anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake was set to release on March 3rd until the announcement came earlier today. Final Fantasy VII Remake will now launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 10th, 2020 — just over a month after its original release date.
This release date places the game's launch amidst that of Resident Evil 3 Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 — the former of those games releasing a week prior and the latter released one week after (via Gamefragger).
Below is an official statement provided by Square Enix to do with the delay (via @FinalFantasyVII):
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
