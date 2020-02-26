Part 2 Of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Will Not Be Affected By The Delay, According To Square Enix President
One of the things that had some fans of the Final Fantasy series disappointed was Square Enix announcing that the long-awaited remake of Final Fantasy VII was being pushed back; thankfully, the highly anticipated role-playing title was only delayed by a month.
Yosuke Matsuda, President of Square Enix, has recently revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake being pushed back will not affect the release date of the game's part 2.
During the latest financial results briefing, Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda was asked whether the delay of Final Fantasy VII Remake will also affect the release schedule of the remaining parts of the game. Matsuda simply replied with a "No, it will not."
For those of you wondering, Square Enix revealed — quite a while ago, in fact — that Final Fantasy VII Remake was not going be going over every single one of the events in Final Fantasy VII, as the remake is only the first part of a sewries that Square Enix has planned.
Square Enix has not revealed exactly how many "episodes" Final Fantasy VII Remake will have, but it is nice to know that the schedule hasn't been affected by the game's delay. With all that said, we didn't really know when the second part was going to be released, so we'll just have to trust Matsuda.
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 10th of April.
