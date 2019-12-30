Screenshots For FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Give Us A Look At The Train Graveyard
Square Enix has managed to keep hardcore fans of the Final Fantasy series excited for the remake of Final Fantasy VII — which is arguably the most recognisable entry in the whole series.
These brand-new in-game screenshots for Square Enix's long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake focus on the infamous Train Graveyard maze. Check it out!
We have known, for quite a while now, that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be taking place in Midgard — as developer Square Enix has confirmed that this remake is only the first of three episodes. For this reason, the developers have been adding some brand-new content to expand on the events that take place in Midgard.
One of the many locations that players will immediately remember from Midgard — although probably for the wrong reasons — is the infamous Train Graveyard. Fans who got the chance to play the original Final Fantasy VII will remember how tricky this particular part of the game was.
Today, Square Enix has decided to torture fans — those who got lost in the maze — by releasing some new screenshots of the Train Graveyard in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Fans will have to agree, though, that the graveyeard has never looked better.
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
