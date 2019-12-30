Screenshots For FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Give Us A Look At The Train Graveyard

In #FinalFantasy VII Remake, you'll have to traverse through the maze that is the Train Graveyard. Once an important train depot during Midgar's construction, it has since become abandoned, and strong winds cause the old carriages to creak and even wail... #FF7R pic.twitter.com/NhDuHgUcml

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?