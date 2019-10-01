Square Enix Has Released A Brand New Trailer For FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE ARDYN – PROLOGUE
Luminous Productions' Final Fantasy XV launched in 2013 and many players have been hoping that this ambitious jRPG would be supported by Square Enix for years to come. Instead of upgrading FFXV, Square recently announced that three of the four previously announced DLC (Episode Aranea, Episode Lunafreya, and Episode Noctis) have been cancelled and only one of them will be actually finished.
Before playing the upcoming Final Fantasy XV DLC Episode Ardyn, you will watch a short Prologue that will act as an opening to the main game, and you can watch its all=new teaser trailer after the jump...
Set to release in March, Episode Ardyn takes place in the fictional land of Insomnia, approximately 30 years prior to the events of the main game. As you may remember, Chancellor Ardyn Izunia was the main antagonist of FFXV who also appears in the feature film Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV. In the highly anticipated DLC, the player will see the origin of this villain, as "the episode is a direct depiction of the story that couldn’t be told within the main game," according to Director Takefumi Terada.
Square is also working on a short animation called Final Fantasy XV Episode Ardyn – Prologue that will act as a prologue to the upcoming expansion. The full animated short will air in February. In the meantime, be sure to take a closer look at Prologue in the recently released teaser trailer below:
Joined by your closest friends on the roadtrip of a lifetime through a breathtaking open world, witness stunning landscapes and encounter larger-than-life beasts on your journey to reclaim your homeland from an unimaginable foe. In an action-packed battle system, channel the power of your ancestors to warp effortlessly through the air in thrilling combat, and together with your comrades, master the skills of weaponry, magic and team-based attacks.
Final Fantasy XV is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows NOW!
