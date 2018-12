FIRE FORCE Anime Series Shares Its First Official Trailer

Author Atsushi Okubo's adventure manga series, Fire Force , has revealed its first full trailer. Here is more information on the upcoming series and manga that inspired it.

The official Yan Yan Fire Brigade YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation of author Atsushi Okubo's adventure manga series Fire Force. The video is the first look fans have gotten of the anime series and it shows various action scenes, highlighting the animation style the series is taking full of fiery punches and kicks.

Yuki Yase is the director guiding this project with David Production helping bringing it to fruition. Yamato Haishima is the scriptwriter and Hideyuki Morioka is the character designer.

It was recently revealed that the Black Clover actor Gakuto Kajiwara has been cast in the role of protagonist Kusakabe Shinra. Shinra is the leading man of Fire Force and has a character design image you can find below, a new teaser visual has been shared as well. Fans chatting in Twitter want studio Bones to be handling the animation. As soon as there is more on the studio animating this project, we will let you know.

Fire Force is written and illustrated by Atsushi Okubo and it tells the story of fire brigades fighting this mysterious force known as spontaneous human combustion where humans become living infernos called Infernals. The story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a.k.a Devil's Footprints, he can ignite his feet at will and is one of the best at the Special Fire Force Company 8. The story revolves around the battles between Infernals and humans.

Kodansha publishes it and Kodansha USA has the English license, the manga has 14 volumes out right now and has been publishing since September 23, 2015. The chapters have been collected into tankobon volumes. As soon as more information pops up on the anime, we will let you know.