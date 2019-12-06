FIRE FORCE: Theme Song Name And Artist Announced For New Series
Atsushi Okubo's Fire Force is the latest anime to be coming out to the masses, with the same promise that Black Clover, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer had in terms of growth and good things to come. In a world where demon possession includes spontaneous combustion, firefighters were forged to combat these fiery demons. One such member has the speed of a rocket and a flaming footprint to prove it. The series premiered in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015 and is still shipping volumes of the series!
Fire Force is coming; with this new updates are as well. Even the announcement of the new opening and artist! Hit the jump to figure out who will be performing the soon to be iconic theme!
A recent update on the series was revealed that announced Mrs. Green Apple would be performing the opening to the series; with a song titled "Inferno". Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the comments! Fire Force premiers in Japan on July 5th!
