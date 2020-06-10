FIRE FORCE: Voice Actress Rumi Okubo Is Lending Her Voice To A New Character In The Series

As the second season of Fire Force continues, voice actress Rumi Okubo will be voicing a new addition to the series. Hit the jump to find out who she is bringing to life!

While the recent pandemic has taken a lot both emotionally and physically from the world, people have continued to bounce back and keep pushing in any way they can, to keep a sense of normalcy alive. While it may not be much in the grand scheme, the recent release of the second season of Fire Force has helped to keep many people distracted from the crazy year that has been 2020.

Since the release of the new season, fans have been introduced to not only new stakes but also new characters, in the forms of both heroes and villains. Since the season is far from over, there are even more reveals that is still on its way.

Fan-favorite voice actress Rumi Okubo is the latest addition to the series, and she will be lending her voice to get character Ritsu, the guardian (maid) of Inca Kasugatani! Fans of the manga will be excited to see her blue hair and unique style brought to life in the series, and viewers will undoubtedly be in for a treat.

As the season progresses, there are sure to be more revealed of characters, so make sure to stay tuned! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new addition in the comments below!





Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.



Fire Force season 2 is airing in Japan and streaming on Funimation and Crunchyroll!