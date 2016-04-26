FUNimation Releases English Dub Cast For The Upcoming CHAIN CHRONICLE: THE LIGHT OF HAECCEITAS Anime
Today, FUNimation annuonced the English cast for the upcoming Chain Chronicle The light of Haecceitas anime that is based off a tower defense game that released back in 2013. The English dub will premiere Today at 9:00 p.m. EST On FUNimation. The series premiered in Japan on January 7th, 2017 and is currently being streamed on Crunchyroll.
The English Dub cast has been revealed by FUNimation for the Chain Chronicle The light of Haecceitas Anime. Did they get it right? Let us know after the jump!
The cast includes:
Orion Pitts as Aram
Ricco Fajardo as Yuri
Felecia Angelle as Juliana
Clifford Chapin as Kain
David Wald as Black King
J. Michael Tatum as Burckhardt
Monica Rial as Eirenus
Dawn M. Bennett as Phoena
Caitlin Glass as Mishidia
R. Bruce Elliot as Narrator
Alejandro Saab as Aries
Tyson Rinehart as Rafaga
Tia Ballard as Pirika
Justin Briner as Clauss
Alexis Tipton as Veinta
Ian Sinclair as Einslot
Ryan Reynolds as Lolo
Apphia Yu as Marina
Cris George as Shuza
Daman Mills as Velner
Josh Grelle as Wayne
Aaron Roberts as Yoshitsugu
It is also noteworthy to mention that The Chain Chronicle anime also has a theatrical version, which is split into three films. Each has had a two week limited threatrical release. The first film debuted in Japan on December 3rd, 2017 and the second debuted on January 14, and the third film will debut on February 11. Each of the three animated feature films has the same story as four television episodes. Crunchyroll has the streaming rights for all three feature films.
About Chain Chronicle The light of Haecceitas:
This is the story of the Chain Chronicle, a book that describes everything that happens in the world. The citizens of the remote continent of Yggd once thought that there was nothing beyond their continent. The continent was divided into several regions, each with its own king. Though there were small skirmishes amongst them, a lord, chosen by the kings in conference, always maintained balance, until the evil Black Army arrived. The Volunteer Army, led by Yuri, was no match for the Black Army. During the fighting, the Lord of Black captures half of the Chain Chronicle, as well as the capital.
