Funimation To Simuldub DANCE WITH THE DRAGONS Anime From Seven Picture Arcs

Dragons, beasts, and a unique brand of magic dwell in the city of Eridana, where two clever bounty hunters have set up shop. Combining chemistry with weapons to create a powerful spell-like magic, Gaius and Gigina have their work cut out for them as they take on a variety of dangerous jobs. But soon, they may find themselves in over their heads.

An anime adaptation of the Saredo Tsumibito wa Ryū to Odoru: Dances with the Dragons fantasy light novel series was first announced back in February 2017 . It was originally set for a Fall 2017 premiere before it was delayed until this April due to "production issues." The latest news is that the series will premiere on April 5 and will be simuldubbed on FUNimation. Crunchyroll previously confirmed that the series will be "simulcast" on their platform.Also contained within Funimation post was confirmation that the streaming platform would continue to provide simuldubs for the continuing shows, Black Clover, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls, DARLING in the FRANXX, Hakyū Hōshin Engi, and Katana Maidens.