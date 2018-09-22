GAIKOTSU SHOTENIN HONDA-SAN Releases New Television Spot

The anime adaptation of Author Honda's supernatural slice of life manga, Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda-san, has released a new promotional video in the form of a TV commercial. Here is more info on the series.

The official Asmik Ace Anime YouTube channel has uploaded a new TV spot for Gaikotsu Shotenin Honda-san. The clip is short with 15 seconds in length but it gives a rapid look of some moments from the first season.



Owl Todoroki is directing the anime with Yuuichi Imaizumi acting as sound director, Shin Okashima is writing the script and Souma Saitou is performing the theme song.



The series's opening theme is ISBN ~Inner Sund & Book's Narrative~ by TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND feat Honda (Souma Saitou). The ending theme is Book-end, Happy-end by TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND feat. Hiroshi Takano.



The voice cast is the following:



Makoto Saito as Honda

Yomiko Kitamura as Kami Bunko

Kimita Kimiko as Lantern

Kotaro Nishiyama as Kendo

Akemi Okamura as Armor

Yoko Higaka as Pest mask



The series is animated by DLE, produced by Lantis and Half H.P Studio. The series will premiere on October 8th.





