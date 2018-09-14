GINTAMA Manga Switches to Jump Giga Magazine & Will Continue for “A Little While Longer”

Earlier in 2018, the parody shounen series Gintama announced that it would be concluding this year. However, series creator Hideaki Sorachi announced that the series will now move from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and will end the series in sister publication, Jump GIGA.



Sorachi explains that his delaying of ending Gintama and how Weekly Shonen Jump ends manga is the cause of his switch. He explains that Weekly Shonen Jump system to end manga has their authors inform the editorial department of a manga end six months before the planned last chapter. When he went to the department, he told them it would end in August 2018. However, due to Sorachi delaying finishing the manga and underestimating the page count he needed, the series is being moved to monthly released Jump GIGA.



Gintama manga first began in 2014 with Weekly Shonen Jump and TV anime in 2006 by Sunrise Studios. Since then, the manga has stayed with Weekly Shonen Jump while the TV anime was produced by Sunrise from 2006 to 2013 and Bandai Namco Pictures continued the series in 2015. The series also had two movies that Sunrise produced. A live-action film released in 2017 along with a sequel that debuted in August 2018.