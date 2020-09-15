GINTAMA THE FINAL: The Art Designs Of The Three Main Characters Has Officially Released

The final adventure is upon us with Gintama The Final and with that, a ton of behind the scenes looks. Hit the jump for the recently released character designs of the three main characters!

One of the most wildly successful but also incredibly random anime to have ever been released is Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama. The fourth wall breaking franchise has made its name by satirizing its contemporaries while also telling its own story that carries its own weight.

Recently, the manga series came to an end, closing a chapter in the genre that will more than likely not be replicated any time soon. Sadly, this has also meant that its anime adaption has also reached its conclusion; but it doesn't plan on going out on a whimper in the least!

Gintama The Final is the title of the last film in the series and will be inspired by the manga's conclusion for its animated story. Recently, the film's official website released some new art designs of the main characters, Gintoki, Shinpachi, and Kagura, which can be seen below.

While there may not be any official footage released yet, this film is sure to bring in huge numbers. We would love to hear your thoughts on the movie or the designs in the comments below!













While watching a movie, Gintoki comes upon a "movie thief," a figure in Japanese culture often depicted as a man with a video camera as a head. After scolding the movie thief for his actions, he finds himself warped into another world via the camera lens.



Gintama The Final releases in Japan on January 8th, 2021!