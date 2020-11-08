Final GINTAMA Film Sets January 2021 Release Date In Japan

The Gintama manga has been complete for quite some time and now the anime side of the franchise is looking to close up shop as well. A new trailer for the upcoming anime film confirms its release date.

A new teaser trailer for the final Gintama anime film has been released, confirming that it will debut in Japanese theaters on January 8, 2021 (coronavirus willing). The film will apparently be titled Gintama The Final, which seemingly makes light of the franchise's numerous "finales" that were eventually undone by new material being released. As such, the video humorously states, "the finale, for real this time." Check out the teaser below.

There's no actual footage, just the characters speaking over still shots, lamenting the fact that they can't "work" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Anime Mojo previously covered, in addition to the final Gintama film, a net anime special will also air exclusively on NTT Docomo's dTV streaming app in early 2021 that will tie into the film.

Hideaki Sorachi's popular sci-fi manga series was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2003-2019 before ending its run last year at 77 volumes. To date, the anime adaptation has released 367 episodes and 6 OVAs. Two anime films have also been produced, along with two live-action adaptations.

Gintama is one of the top 40 best-selling manga series of all-time with other 55 million copies in print. The series has a strong, loyal fanbase that are excited for the anime to cover the last few chapters of the manga. Though only 41-years-old, Sorachi decided to retire as a manga artist though there's speculation that he may continue his career as a writer while someone else handles art duty.

The Amanto, aliens from outer space, have invaded Earth and taken over feudal Japan. As a result, a prohibition on swords has been established, and the samurai of Japan are treated with disregard as a consequence.



However one man, Gintoki Sakata, still possesses the heart of the samurai, although from his love of sweets and work as a yorozuya, one might not expect it. Accompanying him in his jack-of-all-trades line of work are Shinpachi Shimura, a boy with glasses and a strong heart, Kagura with her umbrella and seemingly bottomless stomach, as well as Sadaharu, their oversized pet dog. Of course, these odd jobs are not always simple, as they frequently have run-ins with the police, ragtag rebels, and assassins, oftentimes leading to humorous but unfortunate consequences.



Who said life as an errand boy was easy?



