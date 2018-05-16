GODZILLA: CITY ON THE EDGE OF BATTLE Anime Film Has Revealed A New Visual
Earlier today over on the official website for the upcoming anime film Godzilla: City On The Edge Of Battle, the site revealed a new visual that features nine character posters in it. The visual also includes the new characters Maina and Miana, twins who are descendants of humanity, a new race called "Houtua." Check out the visual down below:
The anime film will open on May 18th in Japan, and will feature a very big "Godzilla Earth vs. Mechagodzilla" battle. Check out the latest trailer for the film that has been put down below for your viewing pleasure:
What are your thoughts on the new visual? Are you excited for the Godzilla Earth vs. Mechagodzilla battle? Write down your answers in the comment section down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
