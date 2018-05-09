GRISAIA: PHANTOM TRIGGER'S Kickstarter Is A Success

Grisaia's Kickstarter campaign was successfully completed on September 4. A total of 720 sponsors contributed with $109,754 thus fulfilling the goal of reaching the $100,000 needed to adapt the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game.



In this way, fans from all over the world can get the same physical extras that Japanese fans enjoyed at the time. The first two episodes of the anime will be released simultaneously this year, and the Blu-ray region-free discs are scheduled for next December.



Meanwhile, the English dub of the anime will be included in the Blu-ray Disc version of the series. Each episode will last 60 minutes and will adapt a volume of the original visual novel.



Grisaia: Phantom Trigger is the first animated project of Bibury Animation Studio, a small studio founded by the animation director TENSHO. Akio Watanabe, the original author of the character designs of the Grisasia no Kajutsu franchise, participates in this project and also performs the role of chief animation director. Ryuichiro Yamakawa is the producer of the anime.



Frontwing also relied on Kickstarter to localize the original video game on which this anime is based. He released the first two volumes for PC in both Japanese and English in April 2017. Meanwhile, the "Volume 5" of the game came out in Japan on July 27 and the English version will do so in the remainder of the summer.



Grisaia: Phantom Trigger is the sequel to Grisaia, where players can control a new protagonist, accompanied by a whole new group of heroines. In this installment, the students of the Mihama Institute will have to train as agents before the watchful eye of the terrorist group CIRS, which has turned their class into a "specialist training school".



The third part of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger will be available this summer, while the consecutive ones are already being planned. The first trilogy sold more than 300,000 units worldwide and already has adaptations to manga and anime. The latter has been produced by NBC Universal and directed by Tensho.

















