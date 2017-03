Heads Roll In The NEW GANSTA "Strike Of Twilight" Clip!

Bodies hit the floor in the new "Strike of Twilight" clip for the upcoming release of Gangsta on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Hit the jump and check it out!

In GANGSTA, everything is expected to go according to plan, but of course, in that line of work it doesnt. In the latest clip for the upcoming release of GANGSTA. In the clip Delico's latest job quickly goes south when a twilight shows up to throw a wrench in their plans.Own GANGSTA: The Complete Serie s on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on May 16th, 2017. Let us know what you think of the clip and the series in the comment section!

About GANGSTA:



In a city filled with sin and scandal, Worick and Nicolas have made a name for themselves as men who can get the job done. Super-powered Twilight Nic has no problem getting his hands dirty, but when the situation requires a little more charm Worick is ready to use his own unique skills to keep the situation under control. Working independently, taking jobs from both the mafia and police, these unique Handy Men navigate the seedy underworld of Ergastulum in style leaving a trail of chaos behind them.