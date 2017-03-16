Heads Roll In The NEW GANSTA "Strike Of Twilight" Clip!
In GANGSTA, everything is expected to go according to plan, but of course, in that line of work it doesnt. In the latest clip for the upcoming release of GANGSTA. In the clip Delico's latest job quickly goes south when a twilight shows up to throw a wrench in their plans.
Bodies hit the floor in the new "Strike of Twilight" clip for the upcoming release of Gangsta on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. Hit the jump and check it out!
Own GANGSTA: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD on May 16th, 2017. Let us know what you think of the clip and the series in the comment section!
About GANGSTA:
In a city filled with sin and scandal, Worick and Nicolas have made a name for themselves as men who can get the job done. Super-powered Twilight Nic has no problem getting his hands dirty, but when the situation requires a little more charm Worick is ready to use his own unique skills to keep the situation under control. Working independently, taking jobs from both the mafia and police, these unique Handy Men navigate the seedy underworld of Ergastulum in style leaving a trail of chaos behind them.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]