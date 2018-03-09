Here Is The Popularity Ranking For WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP #40

Popular Japanese magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump , is the best place to get your manga fix and learn what is new in the world of anime. Releasing news regarding manganime, they also have a popularity list.

Issue 40 of this year's Weekly Shônen Jump has officially been sold in Japan. The weekly Shueisha brings One Piece to the cover for a big announcement. In the summer of 2019 we will enjoy a new adventure of the Mugiwara on the big screen.

Those who have a keen eye will have realized that the cover is a little special. In it, Luffy is eating a hamburger from McDonald's. In this way, the magazine launches an exclusive promotion for Japan in which readers who deliver a coupon that comes inside will receive a free hamburger.

In terms of popularity ranking, Dr. Stone remains unbeatable at number one. Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen close the top 3. The Promised Neverland closes the top five. But, the most curious is the case of Act-Age, which, after occupying middle positions, rises considerably to be placed in the fourth position.



Regarding the bottom of the table, this week we say good-bye to a series. The low positions week after week of Momiji no Kisetsu have caused Shueisha to shelve it. The same fate will end up on Alice to Taiyou and Sougou Jikan Tanaka Seiji, who will collapse if they continue like this. Kimi wo Shinrayku Seyo!, on the other hand, who was being a regular in the last positions, seems to take a break when climbing positions.

On the other hand, the results of the popularity ranking of characters of Hinomarou Zumo, in which 6,737 readers have participated, are discovered. In addition, participants continue with the new edition of the Gold Future Cup, that is, the annual competition organized by the Shônen Jump and whose winner will be serialized in the magazine. This time it's Ketsueki Null's turn, a one-shot by Shintarou Tengan.

Next week the Shônen Jump will have The Promised Neverland on the cover, and the result of the new popularity ranking of characters will be revealed. In addition, Dr. Stone and Kimetsu no Yaiba will have color pages, so it will be interesting to know which series will occupy the top positions in the ranking.

Here is the complete ranking:

One Piece (Cover of the magazine, main pages in color, new film announced for the summer of 2019) *

1. Dr. Stone

2. Kimetsu no Yaiba

Hinomaru Juice (Pages in color, result of the popularity ranking of characters)

3. Jujutsu Kaisen

4. Act-Age

Haikyû !! (Color pages)

5. The Promised Neverland

6. Bokutachi wa Benkyou ga Dekinai

Ketsueki Null (Color pages, One-shot)

7. Kimi wo Shinrayku Seyo!

8. My Hero Academia

9. Black Clover

10. Gintama

11. Food Wars!

12. Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san

13. Alice to Taiyou

14. Sougou Jikan Tanaka Seiji

15. Momiji no Kisetsu (Final)