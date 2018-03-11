HIDIVE Has Added GUNPARADE MARCH ANIME To Its Catalog
HIDIVE has acquired the streaming rights to the mecha shonen anime series, Gunparade March, USA and Canada subscribers have the exclusives to the program. The English subbed and dubbed versions will be available on November 8, 2018 and new episodes will come out on Thursdays.
Studio J.C.Staff's mecha military shonen anime series, Gunparade March: A New Song for the March, has been added to HIDIVE's catalog. Here is more information.
Gunparade March aired from February 2003 to April 2003 and has 12 episodes. J.C.Staff animated the project, Rondo Robe and d-rights produced it and Media Blasters licensed it and released an English dubbed DVD. Katsushi Sakurabi is the direcotr, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, Hideyo Yamamoto wrote the storyboard and Kenji Kawai composed theme songs.
The Japanese voice cast is the following: Akemi Okamura as Mai Shibamura, Akira Ishida as Atsushi Hayami, Akio Suyama as Yohei Takigawa, Junko Sakuma as Mio Mibuya and Tomoyuki Shimura as Ginga Kurusu.
In 1945, the alien invasion ended World War II and united humanity against a common enemy. Now, more than 50 years later and after countless deaths, a new group of teenagers has been drafted to train as pilots of the advanced combat mecha known as Humanoid Walking Tanks (HWTs). For Atsushi Hayami and the rest of Unit 5121, the odds of living to see their twenties now depends on the hardened battle steel of their armor, the courage and strength of their comrades in arms and the tactics of superior officers who see them as game pieces to be played against the Phantom Beasts. Friendships and love blossom against a battle-torn landscape, and every day is another desperate struggle to survive a seemingly endless war in GUNPARADE MARCH!
