HYPERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA Is The Latest Series Coming To S.A.V.E.

Season 1 of Hyperdimension Neptunia The Complete series is coming on S.A.V.E. Hit the jump, check out the preview trailer and let us know what you think!

FUNimaton announced that the Hyperdimension Neptunia complete series will be coming to S.A.V.E. Along side the announcement, they also released a trailer for the series that can be seen below.



For those who aren't familiar with S.A.V.E., S.A.V.E. is a great way to pick up Blu-Ray anime series that are cheaper than their traditional counterparts. It's a great way to "save" and pick up great anime series.





About Hyperdimension Neptunia:



Welcome to Gamindustri, a fantastical world where all your favorite video game consoles come to life! Neptune and her fellow Goddesses rule the four kingdoms of Lastation, Leanbox, Lowee, and Planeptune – but their royal duties often take a backseat to their obsession with gaming.