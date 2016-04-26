HYPERDIMENSION NEPTUNIA Is The Latest Series Coming To S.A.V.E.

FUNimaton announced that the Hyperdimension Neptunia complete series will be coming to S.A.V.E. Along side the announcement, they also released a trailer for the series that can be seen below.
For those who aren't familiar with S.A.V.E., S.A.V.E. is a great way to pick up Blu-Ray anime series that are cheaper than their traditional counterparts. It's a great way to "save" and pick up great anime series.
About Hyperdimension Neptunia:
Welcome to Gamindustri, a fantastical world where all your favorite video game consoles come to life! Neptune and her fellow Goddesses rule the four kingdoms of Lastation, Leanbox, Lowee, and Planeptune – but their royal duties often take a backseat to their obsession with gaming.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]