IS IT WRONG TO TRY TO PICK UP GIRLS IN A DUNGEON? Anime Season 6 Has Been Announced

DanMachi Season 6 has been officially announced at the series' 10th anniversary event on February 7th, 2026. There is no release date, however fans got their first look in a new teaser trailer.

News
By GBest - Feb 07, 2026 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Shonen
Source: Danmachi X Page

The long-running isekai fantasy series Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (also known as DanMachi) marked a major milestone with its 10th anniversary celebration event "Aedes Vesta – Sacred Flame’s Path" in Chiba, Japan, on February 7th, 2026. Attended by voice cast members and fans, the special event delivered big news: production on Season 6 has officially begun. An announcement teaser trailer dropped simultaneously on the official X account and YouTube channel, teasing darker tones and high-stakes drama ahead for Bell Cranel and his companions.

No premiere date was revealed, leaving fans eager for more concrete details. The teaser, featuring intense imagery of Bell in a dramatic fall with fiery visuals and the line "I shall fall into hell," hints at escalating threats following Season 5's major developments. The announcement caps a decade of the anime's journey, which began with Season 1 in April 2015 and has built a dedicated global following through its mix of dungeon-crawling action, character growth, and light ecchi humor.

Crunchyroll streams the first five seasons and summarizes the core premise: In the bustling adventurer city of Orario, heroes dive into the massive underground Dungeon for treasures and glory. For young Bell Cranel, however, fame takes a backseat to his real goal: meeting girls. Guided by his goddess Hestia, Bell joins the Hestia Familia and quickly rises through ranks, only to find himself in constant peril, often playing the damsel rather than the hero. The story evolves from comedic misunderstandings to epic battles against gods, monsters, and political intrigue in the labyrinthine world.

The anime has maintained consistency with J.C.Staff at the helm. Hideki Tachibana directed Season 5 (and will likely return), with Hideki Shirane on series composition, Shigeki Kimoto handling character designs, and Keiji Inai composing the music. Original creator Fujino Omori (story) and Suzuhito Yasuda (illustrations) provide the light novel foundation, serialized since 2013 with over 20 volumes published. The series has inspired manga adaptations, spin-offs like Sword Oratoria, and a feature film, Arrow of the Orion.

Season 5, which aired from October 2024 to March 2025, adapted arcs heavy on emotional stakes and Familia conflicts, setting up potential for Season 6 to tackle Volumes 19-21 or beyond. Fan discussions have hopes for more focus this season on key characters like Ais Wallenstein or deeper Hestia moments. Comments range from excitement ("We are so back") to cautious optimism about production quality after some past seasons' criticisms.

The 10th anniversary and season 6 announcement timing seems well fitting, celebrating a franchise that has endured through multiple seasons, OVAs, and spin-offs while maintaining its blend of action, romance, and world-building. With the light novels ongoing and the anime catching up steadily, Season 6 positions DanMachi for continued relevance in the fantasy anime landscape.

For now, viewers can revisit the series on Crunchyroll, where all prior seasons remain available with subs and dubs. The teaser has already lit a fire across social media, with fans sharing clips and theorizing plot directions. Stay tuned for updates on staff, cast, and a potential release window. After a decade of dungeon dives, Bell's next chapter is officially underway.

