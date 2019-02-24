It's Lupin vs Jigen In New LUPIN THE 3RD GOODBYE PARTNER Home Video Trailer

The latest Lupin the Third TV special from TMS Entertainment arrives on blu-ray and DVD in Japan on March 20, 2019 after airing in January.

Lupin faces his greatest adversary yet when his latest adventure finds him at odds with his right-hand man Daisuke Jigen. The TV special was originally aired on Japanese broadcast TV this past January.



The completely original story focuses on Jigen's betrayal as he's suddenly and inexplicably after Lupin's life. This betrayal enrages the samurai Goemon and leaves to a three-way showdown between the once close-knit crew.



Lupin The Third: Goodbye Partner is the 26th TV special in the Lupin III franchise and the first new project to be released in 6 years.



Check out the trailer below and let us know if you're interested in picking up a North American dub whenever it's released stateside.





