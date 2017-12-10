Japan's Health Ministry Enlists Amuro From GUNDAM To Spread The Message Of Saying No To Drugs
Japan Ministry official Hiroshi Naruse claims credit for the amazing idea of raising public awareness of the little-known acronym for antimicrobial resistance, which has lead to the prevalence of superbugs, or bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics.
Although he doesn't exactly seem like the healthiest anime character ever. Well, that could be because his name is a lot like antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Hit the jump for the full details!
“We need to approach doctors and patients at the same time,” Naruse said by phone last week. “Antibiotics are often prescribed because of the fixed style of communication between patients and doctors. Patients expect that, by visiting a clinic, they should be prescribed medicine. Doctors prescribe to meet such expectations. If only doctors are educated, patients will not understand why they are denied access to the drugs and leave the clinic feeling unsatisfied.”
Earlier this year, Naruse came up with the brilliant idea of warning international travelers to get vaccinated for mashin (measles) with the classic mech anime Mazinger-Z. The measles campaign poster, featuring a humanoid robot, bears the slogan: “Mashinga Zero” (“Measles to Zero”).
What are your thoughts on the article? Do you think that the slogans are catchy? Do you like how they are using anime for good? Let us know all your thoughts in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]