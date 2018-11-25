KAKEGURUI: Opening Title Song to Be Performed By JUNNA

Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!" The series, has had both a live action and anime series released with the same title and both highly successful, on Netflix. The series was created by Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura and has been running for a few years now.

Earlier this year it was announced that the anime series would be getting a second season early next year and with that news it was also announced, via the series' Twitter, who would be performing hte new titel sequence. "Kono Yube Tomare" is to be performed by the singer JUNNA, for the second season! Excited for the season to release? Kakegurui season 2 releases on Netflix, January 2019.

