KAZUKI TAKAHASHI: YU-GI-OH! Creator Working On Short Manga For Shonen Jump!
A new manga short is hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and it is being penned by the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! himself, Kazuki Takahashi! Announced in the 45th issue of the magazine, the sereis is set to premier in the 46th issue. The series, titled "The Comiq", will have 53 pages for its first chapter. A picture that shows the main character has been released that can be seen below!
The Comiq, set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Shonen Jump, is about a young manga creator named Genko who is a newcomer to the medium and has a secret. Not much else has been revealed for the series yet but with the release only about a week away, its only a matter of time till we learn more! Excited for the new short? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
