SAINT SEIYA: SHINING SOLDIERS Makes Its Way Into iOS And Android Devices This Year
Fans of Masami Kurumada's phenomenal Saint Seiya series have had quite the rough time lately. In fact, the series has seen so many iterations after the Hades Chapter wrapped, that most have los all hope in regards to seeing a new series that lives up to the original's standard being released any time soon.
Prepare to burn your Cosmo, as Bandai Namco has recently announced that Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers will be making its way to the West; becoming available for iOS and Android devices very soon.
As we all know, the new Saint Seiya series produced by Netflix has been a disastrous mess that has been very poorly received by fans, and even general audiences. But not all hope is lost, as the original series has always been supported by the video game industry.
Today, Bandai Namco announced that Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers will be making its way into the West, and will become available on iOS and Android devices on the 23rd of April. The game is a strategy battle RPG title, and brings some interesting features that make this free app a must-have for fans of the original Saint Seiya.
According to the developer, the game will be featuring some of the most iconic scenes from Saint Seiya, showing off some graphics that no other mobile games currently feature; their words, not mine. Regardless, this is a great way to make fans know that they are still supporting the original series, and exposing new people to Masami Kurumada's masterpiece.
The quintessential Saint Seiya experience, brought to you with the highest quality in smartphone gaming history! Become the most powerful warrior in Saint Seiya Shining Soldiers!
Saint Seiya: Shining Soldiers will become available for iOS and Android devices on the 23rd of April.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]