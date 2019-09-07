SAINT SEIYA: Trailer Reveals New Theme Song For The New CG Series

Knights of the Zodiac is coming back in a big way, with a brand new CG series, premiering on Netflix! Hit the jump for the trailer!

It looks like Saint Seiya is getting a new resurgence in the CG anime front, on Netflix! With the brand new series, Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, on its way, fans new and old can experience the series from the Galaxian Wars to the Silver Saints arc! A brand new trailer for the series has been revealed that showcases the brand new theme song, "Pegasus Saiya", by the Struts. Check out the new trailer below!







Excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments! Check out the 12 episode season of Saint Seiya: Knights of The Zodiac; premiering worldwide on Netflix, July 19th!

