Kosuke Hamada's HANEBADO! TV Anime Adaptation Reveals Additional Staff

HANEBADO! SYNOPSIS

The first trailer for the Hanebado! TV anime drew interest back in February and the Studio Liden Films' adaptation confirmed its July release date back in March. Now, the latest news on the project is the announcement of additional voice staff.Yuuna Mimura (Ichinose, Kaede in Aikatsu!) will voice Riko Izumi.Konomi Kohara ( Akane Mizuno in Tsuki ga kirei aka The Moon is Beautiful, As the Moon, So Beautiful) will portray Elena Fujisawa.Ayano Hanesaki, a first-year student at Kanagawa Prefectural Kitakomachi High School, has a badminton ability able to surpass others effortlessly yet avoids playing the sport. She meets Nagisa Aragaki, a third-year student who practices day and night aiming to become the best player in Japan. Encouraged by coach Tachibana Kentarou, supported by club colleagues, and fired up by various rivals, the two engage in their youth and adored sport so thrilling like a shuttle flown at high speed!Director: Shinpei Ezaki (Gunslinger Stratos: The Animation, Monster Strike The Movie: Hajimari no Basho e)Script: Kishimoto Taku (91 Days, Erased, Haikyuu!!, Joker Game, Usagi Drop)Character Designs: Satoshi Kumura (Terra Formars)Studio: Liden FilmsThe Hanebado! manga is alternatively known as The Badminton Play of Ayano Hanesaki! and is currently serialized in Kodansha's good! Afternoon seinen magazine since 2013. To date, there have been 11 collected volumes released.