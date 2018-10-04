Kosuke Hamada's HANEBADO! TV Anime Adaptation Reveals Additional Staff
The first trailer for the Hanebado! TV anime drew interest back in February and the Studio Liden Films' adaptation confirmed its July release date back in March. Now, the latest news on the project is the announcement of additional voice staff.
The anime community is rightly focused on the current Spring 2018 anime lineup, however, the Hanebado! anime is certainly garnering attention for the Summer season.
Yuuna Mimura (Ichinose, Kaede in Aikatsu!) will voice Riko Izumi.
Konomi Kohara ( Akane Mizuno in Tsuki ga kirei aka The Moon is Beautiful, As the Moon, So Beautiful) will portray Elena Fujisawa.
HANEBADO! SYNOPSIS
Ayano Hanesaki, a first-year student at Kanagawa Prefectural Kitakomachi High School, has a badminton ability able to surpass others effortlessly yet avoids playing the sport. She meets Nagisa Aragaki, a third-year student who practices day and night aiming to become the best player in Japan. Encouraged by coach Tachibana Kentarou, supported by club colleagues, and fired up by various rivals, the two engage in their youth and adored sport so thrilling like a shuttle flown at high speed!
Director: Shinpei Ezaki (Gunslinger Stratos: The Animation, Monster Strike The Movie: Hajimari no Basho e)
Script: Kishimoto Taku (91 Days, Erased, Haikyuu!!, Joker Game, Usagi Drop)
Character Designs: Satoshi Kumura (Terra Formars)
Studio: Liden Films
The Hanebado! manga is alternatively known as The Badminton Play of Ayano Hanesaki! and is currently serialized in Kodansha's good! Afternoon seinen magazine since 2013. To date, there have been 11 collected volumes released.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]