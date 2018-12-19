KUROKO'S BASKETBALL THE MOVIE: LAST GAME Is Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

The sports shonen anime film, Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game , is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Here is more information on the film, the anime series and manga that inspired it all.

Crunchyroll has announced that it is now streaming the sports anime film Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game. This is an adaptation of author Tadatoshi Fujimaki's sports sequel manga series Kuroko no Basuke Extra Game. Residents in United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and South and Central America can stream this film.

In recent news, the series' play adaptation, Kuroko no Basuke - Ultimate Blaze, has shared a new key visual and the full cast of the live-action play. Here is the cast of the play:

Cast

Kensho Ono as Tetsuya Kuroko

Yūya Asato as Taiga Kagami

Tetsuya Makita as Junpei Hyuga

Jun Ishida as Shun Izuki

Ryūnosuke Kawai as Teppei Kiyoshi

Takurō Konno as Shinji Koganei

Asami Tano as Riko Aida

Mario Kuroba as Ryota Kise

Ryūnosuke Matsumura as Yukio Kasamatsu

Shinichi Wagō as Yoshitaka Moriyama

Takikawa Kōdai as Mitsuhiro Hayakawa

Ryō Hatakeyama as Shintaro Midorima

Takeshi James Yamada as Kazunari Takao

spi as Taisuke Ōtsubo

Uehara Ichika as Kiyoshi Miyaji

Shōta Onuma as Daiki Aomine

Arisa Sugi and Airi Kido (double cast) as Satsuki Momoi

Taiyō Ayukawa as Atsushi Murasakibara

Zenitsu Hashimoto as Shōgo Haizaki

Hiroki Tanaka as Shigehiro Agiwara

The story will focus on the final match of the Winter Cup and will end this series of plays based on the popular sports manga of Tadatoshi Fujimaki. This will be the fourth play that the Kuroko no Basket manga receives. The first one was launched in April 2016 in Tokyo, while the second and third part, in addition to that city, were also performed in Osaka. They did this in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Tadatoshi Fujimaki published the manga Kuroko no Basket in the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine of Shueisha between December 2008 and August 2014, being compiled in 30 volumes. The work also resulted in a three-season anime adaptation produced by Production I.G, as well as several films. Later, between December 2014 and March 2016, it made a sequel titled Kuroko no Basket Extra Game, which would lead to two compilation volumes.

The anime series ran from April 7, 2012 to June 30, 2015 and has 75 episodes in total. Here is the staff behind the three seasons of the anime:

Anime Staff

Director - Shunsuke Tada

Writer - Noburo Takagi

Music - Ryosuke Nakanishi, R O N, Alpha Eastman, Yoshihiro Ike







As Kuroko and his classmates become second years and summer is ending, popular American street ball team "Jabberwock" comes to Japan. However, in what's supposed to be a friendly game, they crush the Japanese team with their overwhelming strength and mock Japanese basketball. Angered by their attitude, Riko's father Kagetora gathers Kuroko, Kagami, and the "Generation of Miracles" and challenges Jabberwock to a rematch! For one time only, the ultimate dream team "VORPAL SWORDS" is formed!!