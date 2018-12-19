KUROKO'S BASKETBALL THE MOVIE: LAST GAME Is Now Streaming On Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has announced that it is now streaming the sports anime film Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game. This is an adaptation of author Tadatoshi Fujimaki's sports sequel manga series Kuroko no Basuke Extra Game. Residents in United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and South and Central America can stream this film.
In recent news, the series' play adaptation, Kuroko no Basuke - Ultimate Blaze, has shared a new key visual and the full cast of the live-action play. Here is the cast of the play:
Cast
Kensho Ono as Tetsuya Kuroko
Yūya Asato as Taiga Kagami
Tetsuya Makita as Junpei Hyuga
Jun Ishida as Shun Izuki
Ryūnosuke Kawai as Teppei Kiyoshi
Takurō Konno as Shinji Koganei
Asami Tano as Riko Aida
Mario Kuroba as Ryota Kise
Ryūnosuke Matsumura as Yukio Kasamatsu
Shinichi Wagō as Yoshitaka Moriyama
Takikawa Kōdai as Mitsuhiro Hayakawa
Ryō Hatakeyama as Shintaro Midorima
Takeshi James Yamada as Kazunari Takao
spi as Taisuke Ōtsubo
Uehara Ichika as Kiyoshi Miyaji
Shōta Onuma as Daiki Aomine
Arisa Sugi and Airi Kido (double cast) as Satsuki Momoi
Taiyō Ayukawa as Atsushi Murasakibara
Zenitsu Hashimoto as Shōgo Haizaki
Hiroki Tanaka as Shigehiro Agiwara
The story will focus on the final match of the Winter Cup and will end this series of plays based on the popular sports manga of Tadatoshi Fujimaki. This will be the fourth play that the Kuroko no Basket manga receives. The first one was launched in April 2016 in Tokyo, while the second and third part, in addition to that city, were also performed in Osaka. They did this in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Tadatoshi Fujimaki published the manga Kuroko no Basket in the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine of Shueisha between December 2008 and August 2014, being compiled in 30 volumes. The work also resulted in a three-season anime adaptation produced by Production I.G, as well as several films. Later, between December 2014 and March 2016, it made a sequel titled Kuroko no Basket Extra Game, which would lead to two compilation volumes.
The anime series ran from April 7, 2012 to June 30, 2015 and has 75 episodes in total. Here is the staff behind the three seasons of the anime:
Anime Staff
Director - Shunsuke Tada
Writer - Noburo Takagi
Music - Ryosuke Nakanishi, R O N, Alpha Eastman, Yoshihiro Ike
As Kuroko and his classmates become second years and summer is ending, popular American street ball team "Jabberwock" comes to Japan. However, in what's supposed to be a friendly game, they crush the Japanese team with their overwhelming strength and mock Japanese basketball. Angered by their attitude, Riko's father Kagetora gathers Kuroko, Kagami, and the "Generation of Miracles" and challenges Jabberwock to a rematch! For one time only, the ultimate dream team "VORPAL SWORDS" is formed!!
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game is now streaming in Crunchyroll