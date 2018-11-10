MINAMI KAMAKURA KOUKOU JOSHI JITENSHABU Manga Is Ending Next Week
The official Mag Comic website has revealed the ending date of the sports manga series, Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club. The manga will launch its final chapter, chapter 70, on October 20.
Author Noriyuki Matsumoto's school shonen sports manga series, Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club, is ending really soon. Here is more information on the manga and the ending of its run.
The manga is written and drawn by Noriyuki Matsumoto, it has been publishing from June 2011 marking this its 7th year of publication and MAGCOMI serialized it. The manga inspired an anime series with the same name and a bonus side story as well.
The anime series is directed by Susumu Kudou, Jun Watanabe is the sound director and Kurasumi Sunayama wrote the script. The opening theme is Jitensha ni Hana wa Mau by AOP and the ending theme is Niji Yume Road by Ika-san.
The series aired from January 2017 to March 2017 with a total of 12 episodes and J.C.Staff animated with help from A.C.G.T. The producers were the following: Genco, AT-X, My Theater D.D. and Crunchyroll SC Anime Fund.
Maiharu Hiromi has moved from Nagasaki to Kamakura at the start of her high school years. Kamakura is a beautiful, mountainous place, with a view of the sea and Mt. Fuji, and Hiromi is thrilled to explore the area. Hiromi hasn't ridden a bike since she was very young, but she attempts to ride to her first day of school anyway. In her case, riding a bike does not come naturally, and she ends up bumping into her first friend, Tomoe, who helps her learn how to ride. It turns out Tomoe is going to be in Hiromi's class, and their teacher is also a cyclist. Now Hiromi's exciting high school life, full of new friends and learning about cycling is about to start!
