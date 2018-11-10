MINAMI KAMAKURA KOUKOU JOSHI JITENSHABU Manga Is Ending Next Week

Maiharu Hiromi has moved from Nagasaki to Kamakura at the start of her high school years. Kamakura is a beautiful, mountainous place, with a view of the sea and Mt. Fuji, and Hiromi is thrilled to explore the area. Hiromi hasn't ridden a bike since she was very young, but she attempts to ride to her first day of school anyway. In her case, riding a bike does not come naturally, and she ends up bumping into her first friend, Tomoe, who helps her learn how to ride. It turns out Tomoe is going to be in Hiromi's class, and their teacher is also a cyclist. Now Hiromi's exciting high school life, full of new friends and learning about cycling is about to start!