MOB PSYCHO 100 Season 2 Announces Premiere Date And Releases New Key Visual
Mob Psycho 100 season 2 will be anchoring the Winter 2019 anime season, with a January premiere. In addition, the show's official website was also updated with a new key visual, which you can check out below.
The official website for Studio BONES' Mob Psycho 100 has announced the season 2 premiere date via a new key visual. Check it out!
The original web manga from the mysterious Japanese web manga author ONE (of One-Punch Man fame) began back in 2012 and concluded last December at 15 volumes. The manga concluded at a total of 101 chapters and the first season of the TV anime covered the first 50. The next anime season will cover the remaining 51 chapters.
The first season of the 12-episode TV anime adaptation of Mob Psycho 100 aired during the Summer 2016 anime season. It was followed by a OVA compilation special that focused on Mob's con man mentor Reigen, whose closing credits confirmed that season 2 was in the works.
