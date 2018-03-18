MOB PSYCHO 100 Season 2 Officially Confirmed At Special Fan Event
ONE's Mob Psycho 100 manga ended on December 22 at 101 chapters. The first season of the anime adaptation from Studio Bones covered the first 50 chapters.
After previously announcing a spinoff starring Mob's "psychic" mentor Reigen, a full-fledged Mob Psycho 100 sequel has been confirmed by Studio Bones.
At a special event celebrating the release of the Mob Psycho 100 Reigen: The Miraculously Unknown Psychic (Shirarezaru Kiseki Reinōryokusha) spinofff, which sees Reigen writing an autobiography (the manga and 60-minute anime special is a compilation of the first season with about 25% of new footage); it was confirmed that a second season of the anime has been commissioned to cover the remaining 51 chapters of the manga.
Crunchyroll simulcast the 2016 shonen action-comedy series at it aired while FUNimation would later provide an English-dub. A live-action adaptation of the series was also released on Netflix on January 12.
It was confirmed at the special event that all of the original Studio Bones staff from the first season will be returning for the sequel.
A release date has not yet been announced.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]