MOB PSYCHO II Shares Its First Promotional Trailer

Studio Bones' action comedy slice of life supernatural anime series, Mob Psycho 100 II , has shared its first promotional trailer. Here is more information on the series.

The official Warner Bros YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.16 minute promotional trailer for the upcoming supernatural shonen anime series, Mob Psycho II. The video shows the various protagonists of the show and their relationships, reminds fans of the visual effects, voice acting and gives a few hints on the story or plot.

Mob Psycho II is directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa, Yoshimichi Kameda does the character design, Hiroshi Seko is under series composition and ONE is the original creator. There is no opening or ending theme established for this new season. The voice actors are not confirmed either but the probable move is keeping the same people from the previous season.