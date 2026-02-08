MONSTER EATER Light Anime Adaptation Reveals Second Teaser And Main Cast

The upcoming light anime adaptation of Monster Eater (Mamonogurai no Bōkensha) has shared more details ahead of its April 2026 debut. The official staff released the second teaser promotional video, which introduces the main cast and additional production team members. Makoto Furukawa voices the protagonist Rudd, while Yuki Nakashima takes on Elyssia, both appearing in the teaser to give a taste of the series' adventurous tone. Check it out below:

The teaser highlights Rudd's gritty survival in the Noxious Labyrinth and his unexpected power-up through monster consumption, paired with Elyssia's introduction as a key ally. It builds intrigue around the forbidden taboo that kicks off the gourmet fantasy elements, showing glimpses of monster battles and Rudd's growing strength.

Hikaru Sato directs the project at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio, with Kazuya Takahashi overseeing production and nanogram.inc collaborating. Onoken composes the music, Yūichi Imaizumi serves as sound director, and Hiroki Nozaki plus Airi Kobayashi handle sound effects. The team blends experience from titles like With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess, Chaos;Child, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, promising solid audio work for the action-heavy fantasy.

The series adapts Renkinō's light novel, originally posted on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in March 2023. Earth Star Entertainment published the first volume with Kawaku's illustrations in August 2023, followed by the second in January 2024. The story follows Rudd, an adventurer nicknamed "Grubby Forager" for his herb-gathering in toxic dungeons, thanks to his status immunity skill. Shunned by parties, he finally joins one as a porter, only to be betrayed and left as bait against a deadly monster. Near death, he breaks a taboo by eating the creature, gaining power from each meal and turning into a monster-eating powerhouse in a thrilling gourmet adventure.

The franchise expanded with a webtoon by Kei Ichimatsu, Tanako Tanao, and whomor on LINE Manga in June 2024, with two digital volumes out January 15th, 2026. A separate manga by TATE launched on Square Enix's Manga UP! Global in August 2024, with volume three due March 6th, 2026. Square Enix describes the manga as a high-stakes survival tale where eating monsters fuels Rudd's rise.

The "light anime" label suggests that the show will be in a shorter, lighter format, fitting the webtoon-inspired style with fast-paced storytelling. Premiering on Tokyo MX in April 2026, it joins the spring season lineup. Fans of isekai and power-through-consumption tropes will find familiar ground here, but the herb-forager-to-monster-gourmet angle adds fresh flavor.

With no full trailer yet, expect more reveals closer to it's premiere in the spring. In the meantime, readers can check the light novels, webtoon, or manga for the full setup. Monster Eater looks ready to serve up a unique mix of dungeon action and culinary progression in April.