MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime's Third Season Reaffirms April Premiere Date
On Tuesday Manga artist Betten Court posted the cover for the third My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff manga volume. The wraparound jacket band on the manga volume reaffirmed that the third television anime season based on Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga will premiere this Spring and now we have an exact date, April 7th!
As previously announced, it will remain in the 5:30 p.m. timeslot on Saturdays that the second season held on YTV, NTV, and 27 other network affiliates. Funimation will stream the series. The third season will feature the same staff, including director Kenji Nagasaki at BONES, scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda, character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi (with assistance by Hitomi Odashima), and composer Yuuki Hayashi. The new season will cover the forest school trip arc from Kōhei Horikoshi's original manga.
An upcoming anime film, titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE, will premiere this summer. The movie will show the previously unrevealed past of a certain character, and will also feature the characters of Class A.
Here is the official teaser trailer for the third season of the My Hero Academia anime as well as a trailer of the series for your viewing pleasure!
What are your thoughts on the news? Are you excited to watch more My Hero Academia this year? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments below!
