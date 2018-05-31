MY HERO ACADEMIA Creator Kōhei Horikoshi Is Now Taking Questions From Fans On Twitter

For the fans who have had questions for the creator of the popular manga/anime series My Hero Academia, now is the time to ask your questions and get them answered on Twitter!

The news has been announced that My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi is currently answering fans questions over on Twitter. For the fans who have been dying to ask the creator questions, this is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of. When asking you questions on Twitter, use the hashtag "#堀越耕平先生に聞いてみよう" (#Let's Ask Kōhei Horikoshi-sensei). The event is part of the promotion of the upcoming anime film My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: Futari no Hero theatrical release. Fans can ask questions until the clock strikes at midnight on June 5th.



Horikoshi will answer selected questions on the "Power Push" page on Comic Natalie, so make sure to check there to see if he answered any of your questions!



My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: Futari no Hero will open in theaters in Japan on August 3rd. The film is described to be taking place "overseas," on a giant manmade floating movable city called "I Island." The film will take place after the Final Exam Arc, during "another summer" during the "Forest Training Arc." In addition, the film will show the "younger days" of All Might. Check out the official teaser trailer for the film down below:







What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you excited for the My Hero Academia movie to come out soon? Who is your favorite character in the series? What burning questions do you have for Horikoshi? Write down all of your answers in the comments down below!

