MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Drops New Poster For Its Release In China

Like it or hate it, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes was a huge hit for the franchise, with great sales in Japan and its surrounding territories, with the next theatrical run happening in China. If the film opens to the same amount of ticket sales than it did in Japan, some rumors are saying we might be getting at least two or more films. Take a look at the cool art in the poster below.



The movie was released on August 3rd, 2018 in Japan and September 25th, 2018 in the United States. The film grossed over $8 million dollars in Japan and almost $6 million dollars in the U.S, helping it open with more sales than some of the movies running at the same time. It now lies on second place, just under Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection “F" for Funimation licensed films on the domestic box office. It also holds the 11th place for the domestic box office anime films.

The film is set to release in China on March 15th. Funimation wanted to present those viewers something new to spike interest in hopes the movie does as good as in Japan. The poster shows Midoriya’s new arm accessory, which gave him access to using One For All at 100% for a short amount of time. The film will be released for home entertainment such as DVD and Blu-ray in the U.S on March 26th. If you are interested in the film, I will leave you the official description below: