MY HERO ACADEMIA'S Deku And Fellow Heroes In Training Gear Up To Battle Winter In New Artwork
Now that Halloween has past, it's time to look forward to winter and Christmas, and face against the villainous flu season and bitter cold weather! The Students of UA highschool have prepped up for it!
Griffin Best
|
11/6/2017
Filed Under:
My Hero Academia
"
With the winter and Christmas season coming just around the corner, Movic has once again brought us with more holiday merchandise! UA students prepare with artwork featuring Deku and company bundled in their seasonal outfits. The New My Hero Academia snowball fight character art is featured in three paired clearfiles at 700 yen each and a button set at 3,000 yen. Images of all the merchandise are available down below for your viewing!
Movic is also offering new candy tins at 600yen each with images down below, they will likewise have shipping in December.
What are your thoughts on all of the winter season merchandise available? Which piece is your favorite? Are you a fan of
My Hero Academia
? Let us know in the comment section down below!
