The First Trailer For MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 3 Reveals That It's Going To Be A Very Interesting School Trip

The next season of Studio Bones' My Hero Academia kicks off during the Spring 2018 anime season and will pick up right where season 2 ended.

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 16 published volumes, with a 17th forthcoming. The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - Hero Licensing Exam arc

VOLUME 13 - Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial) & Internship arc (partial

VOLUME 14 - Internship arc

VOLUME 15- Internship arc

VOLUME 16 - Internship arc

It looks like those villains inspired by Stain who gathered at the League of Villains hideout at the end of My Hero Academia (Boku no Hero Academia) season 2 will be making their move when season 3 kicks off with the School Trip arc.The new season will see all of the same key staff at Bones return for the project - Kenji Nagasaki (director), Yousuke Kuroda (script writer), Yuuki Hayashi. (composer)m and Yoshihiko Umakoshi (character designer). Fans are happy to see Bones skip seasons to allow Kōhei Horikoshi manga to advance ahead in lieu of filler episodes a la Bleach and Naruto. Most fans agree it's preferrable to allow the anime to have room to breathe and adhere more closely to the source material rather than bloat the series' episode count with anime original storys that ultimately have little impact on the show's overall plot.As reported below, season 3 will cover the School Trip arc, which began in Volume 08 of the ongoing Shonen Jump manga series. It's possible that the new season might also venture into the Hideout Raid arc as well. Season 3 kicks off in April. We'll have an exact date as the series draws closer to airing.



The current internship is currently ongoing, with an additional, unbound 11 chapters continuing Deku's second internship stint.



The 13-episode first season adapted volumes 01, 02 and half of volume 03. The 25-episode second season adapted the rest of volume 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and half of volume 08.



Boku no Hero Academia season one and two currently stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.



Key Staff

Animation Studio: Studio Bones

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda

Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi



Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.