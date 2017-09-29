The Third Season Of The MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Is In The Works
With My Hero Academia concluding its final episode of the second season this weekend, many are wondering if there will be a third season... There is no need to fear anymore cause All Might is here! With a third season of My Hero Academia of course! An early look at next week's issue 44 of Shonen Jump confirms that the production has got the green light to go.
A new visual poster for My Hero Academia reveals that they are planning on releasing a third season for the anime series! Hit the jump for full details.
Here is also a drawing from Yoshihiko Umakoshi for the final episode of season 2, posted on the Yonkou Productions twitter page.
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you a fan of the series? Are you going to be eagerly awaiting the third season? Let us know all your thoughts and comments in the comment section down below!
