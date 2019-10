Typhoon Hagibis Delays MY HERO ACADEMIA'S Season 4 Premiere

According to My Hero Academia 's Official twitter account, the first episode of the upcoming fourth season did not air in some Japanese regions due to safety concerns caused by the storm.

's fourth season premiere was originally set to air today at 5:30 p.m. JST on NTV. Unfortunately, due to the havoc caused by the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis, the show did not air in some regions.Kohei Horekoshi,'s Manga creator, stated the following on twitter:The record-breaking typhoon also delayed the broadcast of's latest episode. After receiving a special level 5 warning, great efforts are being made to mitigate the devastating effects of the storm.Funimation is now streaming the dubbed and subbed first episode.