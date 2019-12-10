Typhoon Hagibis Delays MY HERO ACADEMIA'S Season 4 Premiere
My Hero Academia's fourth season premiere was originally set to air today at 5:30 p.m. JST on NTV. Unfortunately, due to the havoc caused by the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis, the show did not air in some regions.
According to My Hero Academia's Official twitter account, the first episode of the upcoming fourth season did not air in some Japanese regions due to safety concerns caused by the storm.
Kohei Horekoshi, My Hero Academia's Manga creator, stated the following on twitter: "I'm sorry to everyone where the broadcast was cancelled! Safety is the most important!"
The record-breaking typhoon also delayed the broadcast of Detective Conan's latest episode. After receiving a special level 5 warning, great efforts are being made to mitigate the devastating effects of the storm.
Funimation is now streaming the dubbed and subbed first episode.
What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called Quirks? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy, of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless?
