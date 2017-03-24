Naruto Headlines Pictures

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime Series Rights Acquired By VIZ Media!

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime Series Rights Acquired By VIZ Media!

VIZ Media has announced that they've acquired the rights to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime series, including digital broadcast, home media and merchandising! Hit the link to learn more!

NateBest | 3/24/2017
Filed Under: "Naruto"
VIZ Media has announced that they have acquired the rights for digital, broadcast, home media and master merchandising rights to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for the North American and Latin American markets.

Hulu and VIZ Media are teaming up to have the premiere episode released on April 5th, the same day that it premieres in Japan. New episodes will then be aired weekly on Wednesdays.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the continuation of the popular Naruto anime series and focuses on the adventures of the son of the celebrated ninja. Ahead of the next installment of the famed Naruto Shippuden franchise, Hulu subscribers can catch up on the entire Naruto Shippuden collection beginning March 23rd by visiting the official show page, and future episodes of Boruto: Next Generations will become available to stream at hulu.com/boruto.

VIZ Media also revealed that an English dub for the series is in the works and will feature cast from Boruto: Naruto The Movie including Amanda Miller in the lead role of Boruto, Cherami Leigh as Sarada, the daughter of Sasuke from the original Naruto series, and Robbie Daymond as the mysterious "synthetic human" shinobi, Mitsuki.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Anime And New Manga Series Get Release Dates BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Anime And New Manga Series Get Release Dates
VIZ Media has just released new details regarding the home video release of Boruto: Naruto The Movie and the new Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series!
NARUTO Fans Celebrate Sakura And Sasuke With Awesome Wedding Advertisement NARUTO Fans Celebrate Sakura And Sasuke With Awesome Wedding Advertisement
Naruto fans not only posted an advertisement for Sakura and Sasuke's wedding, but they're holding an event as well! Learn more after the jump!
SNACK WORLD Replacing NARUTO SHIPPUDEN's Timeslot On TV Tokyo SNACK WORLD Replacing NARUTO SHIPPUDEN's Timeslot On TV Tokyo
It appears Naruto Shippuden's Anime could be coming to an end with the announcement that Snack World is taking it's TV timeslot on TV Tokyo. Hit the jump and check out the details.
Posted By:
NateBest
Member Since 11/5/2003
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]