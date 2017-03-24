BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Anime Series Rights Acquired By VIZ Media!
VIZ Media has announced that they have acquired the rights for digital, broadcast, home media and master merchandising rights to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for the North American and Latin American markets.
Hulu and VIZ Media are teaming up to have the premiere episode released on April 5th, the same day that it premieres in Japan. New episodes will then be aired weekly on Wednesdays.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is the continuation of the popular Naruto anime series and focuses on the adventures of the son of the celebrated ninja. Ahead of the next installment of the famed Naruto Shippuden franchise, Hulu subscribers can catch up on the entire Naruto Shippuden collection beginning March 23rd by visiting the official show page, and future episodes of Boruto: Next Generations will become available to stream at hulu.com/boruto.
VIZ Media also revealed that an English dub for the series is in the works and will feature cast from Boruto: Naruto The Movie including Amanda Miller in the lead role of Boruto, Cherami Leigh as Sarada, the daughter of Sasuke from the original Naruto series, and Robbie Daymond as the mysterious "synthetic human" shinobi, Mitsuki.
