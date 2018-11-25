BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Has ЯeaL Perform The New Ending Theme
The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has launched its 52nd issue which includes all sorts of news updates. The latest from the Naruto franchise states that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has landed the three-member all-girls band ЯeaL for its new ending theme.
Studio Pierrot's action shonen anime series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has revealed the new artist behind its ending theme. Here are the details
The anime's new ending is titled "Tsuyogari Loser" and will start playing in January. The song's single will be available for purchase on February 20 but a shorter version of it, something called an "anime size" version, will be out in digital format on January 7. The current ending theme is titled "Polaris" by Hitorie.
Anime Staff
Director - Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshiro Fujii
Writer - Ukyo Kodachi, Makoto Uezu, Masaya Honda
Music - Yasuharu Takanashi, -Yaiba-
Studio - Pierrot
English License - Viz Media
English Network - Adult Swim (Toonami)
Anime Cast
Yuuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki
Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha
Ryuuichi Kijima as Mitsuki
Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki
Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha
Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake
The manga series of the same title and the inspiration behind the anime has been publishing since May 9, 2016 and has 6 volumes out right now. The manga series has a different writer from the classic Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series.
Manga Staff
Writer - Ukyo Kodachi
Illustrator - Miko Ikemoto
Magazine - Weekly Shonen Jump
English Publisher - Viz Media
