BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Has ЯeaL Perform The New Ending Theme

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has launched its 52nd issue which includes all sorts of news updates. The latest from the Naruto franchise states that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has landed the three-member all-girls band ЯeaL for its new ending theme.



The anime's new ending is titled "Tsuyogari Loser" and will start playing in January. The song's single will be available for purchase on February 20 but a shorter version of it, something called an "anime size" version, will be out in digital format on January 7. The current ending theme is titled "Polaris" by Hitorie.



Anime Staff

Director - Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshiro Fujii

Writer - Ukyo Kodachi, Makoto Uezu, Masaya Honda

Music - Yasuharu Takanashi, -Yaiba-

Studio - Pierrot

English License - Viz Media

English Network - Adult Swim (Toonami)



Anime Cast

Yuuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki

Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha

Ryuuichi Kijima as Mitsuki

Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki

Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha

Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake



The manga series of the same title and the inspiration behind the anime has been publishing since May 9, 2016 and has 6 volumes out right now. The manga series has a different writer from the classic Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series.



Manga Staff

Writer - Ukyo Kodachi

Illustrator - Miko Ikemoto

Magazine - Weekly Shonen Jump

English Publisher - Viz Media



