BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Gets An Official New Trailer!
VIZMedia has announced that Boruto: Naruto The Movie is now available for pre-order (click here!). To celebrate they've released an English dubbed trailer "official" trailer, which we've included below! Special features include storyboards, clean end credits, Japanese trailers and more. The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack will be available March 28th, 2017.
Boruto: Naruto The Movie marks the elevenths installment in the Naruto film franchise. It was first announced at the end of The Last: Naruto the Movie. The movie was released in Japanese theaters on August 7th, 2015, and October 10th of the same year in the United States with English subtitles. The DVD was released in Japan on July 6, 2016.
With Naruto as the Seventh Hokage, Hidden Leaf Village is planning to host the Chunin Exams to train new shinobi from the village and from their allied villages. Among the entrants are Sasuke's daughter, Sarada, Mitsuki, an exceptionally talented yet mysterious shinobi… And Boruto, Naruto's talented but impetuous son.
Meanwhile, Sasuke who’s been on a mission in another dimension appears before Naruto to warn of a strange impending danger. Shrouded with an evil aura, Momoshiki and Kinshiki appear and attempt to assassinate Naruto. Petrified, Boruto is shielded by Naruto, only to disappear in front of Boruto's own eyes.
