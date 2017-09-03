Naruto Headlines Pictures

BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Gets An Official New Trailer!

BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Gets An Official New Trailer!

Boruto: Naruto The Movie hits later this month on Blu-ray and DVD, but you don't have to wait to pre-order! Check out the new trailer after the jump!

Griffin Best | 3/9/2017
Filed Under: "Naruto"
VIZMedia has announced that Boruto: Naruto The Movie is now available for pre-order (click here!). To celebrate they've released an English dubbed trailer "official" trailer, which we've included below! Special features include storyboards, clean end credits, Japanese trailers and more. The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack will be available March 28th, 2017.

Boruto: Naruto The Movie marks the elevenths installment in the Naruto film franchise. It was first announced at the end of The Last: Naruto the Movie. The movie was released in Japanese theaters on August 7th, 2015, and October 10th of the same year in the United States with English subtitles. The DVD was released in Japan on July 6, 2016.



With Naruto as the Seventh Hokage, Hidden Leaf Village is planning to host the Chunin Exams to train new shinobi from the village and from their allied villages. Among the entrants are Sasuke's daughter, Sarada, Mitsuki, an exceptionally talented yet mysterious shinobi… And Boruto, Naruto's talented but impetuous son.

Meanwhile, Sasuke who’s been on a mission in another dimension appears before Naruto to warn of a strange impending danger. Shrouded with an evil aura, Momoshiki and Kinshiki appear and attempt to assassinate Naruto. Petrified, Boruto is shielded by Naruto, only to disappear in front of Boruto's own eyes.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
BORUTO: NEXT GENERATIONS TV Anime Premieres April 5 BORUTO: NEXT GENERATIONS TV Anime Premieres April 5
Weekly Shonen Jump has announced that the Boruto: Next Generations TV anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 5th. No word yet on a simulcast destination but Crunchyroll seems to be the likely destination.
VIZ Showcases BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE's English Voice Cast In New Trailer VIZ Showcases BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE's English Voice Cast In New Trailer
Amanda C. Miller voices Boruto in VIZ's English dub release of Boruto: Naruto the Movie which arrives on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America on March 28.
VIZ Teams With McFarlane For New NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Figures VIZ Teams With McFarlane For New NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Figures
The Naruto manga may be over but the anime is still going strong. With a new Boruto anime series waiting in the wings, now is the time to show your love for the snot-nosed Leaf Village kid determined to become Hokage.
Posted By:
Griffin Best
Member Since 5/8/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]