BORUTO: NEXT GENERATIONS TV Anime Premieres April 5
The jam-packed Spring 2017 anime slate continues to round into form as Studio Pierrot's continuation of the Naruto franchise, Boruto: Next Generations, was revealed to have an April 5 premiere date in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.
The magazine also revealed that the Boruto: Next Generations TV anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 5th.
The magazine also revealed the following new voice actors joining the show:
In addition, returning voice actors from the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- include:
Kensho Ono as Shikadai Nara
Ryoko Shiraishi as Chōchō Akimichi
Atsushi Abe as Inojin Yamanaka
Nana Mizuki as Hinata Uzumaki
Saori Hayami as Himawari Uzumaki
Showtaro Morikubo as Shikamaru Nara
Shinji Kawada as Shino Aburame
Crunchyroll streamed a teaser trailer for the series back in December, indicating that they will simulcast the show as it airs in Japan although no formal announcement has been made.
Yuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki
Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha
Ryūichi Kijima as Mitsuki
Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki
Though the series is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, the anime will tell an original story.
Naruto was created by Masashi Kishimoto in Weekly Shōnen Jump's September 1999 issue. The series ended on November 10, 2014 with more than 220 million copies in circulation worldwide. Kishimoto expressed that he wants to do a sci-fi manga next and as such, handed off writing duties on the Boruto manga to Ukyo Kodachi, who co-wrote the Boruto movie. Mikio Ikemoto, Kishmoto's top assistant on the Naruto manga, will be handling illustrations. Kishimoto will act as a supervisor on the project, while continuing work on his sci-fi manga which will be released digitally in Shonen Jump Plus.
