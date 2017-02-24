Naruto Headlines Pictures

BORUTO: NEXT GENERATIONS TV Anime Premieres April 5

Weekly Shonen Jump has announced that the Boruto: Next Generations TV anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 5th. No word yet on a simulcast destination but Crunchyroll seems to be the likely destination.

MarkJulian | 2/24/2017
Filed Under: "Naruto"
The jam-packed Spring 2017 anime slate continues to round into form as Studio Pierrot's continuation of the Naruto franchise, Boruto: Next Generations, was revealed to have an April 5 premiere date in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. 

The magazine also revealed the following new voice actors joining the show:  
  • Kensho Ono as Shikadai Nara
  • Ryoko Shiraishi as Chōchō Akimichi
  • Atsushi Abe as Inojin Yamanaka
  • Nana Mizuki as Hinata Uzumaki
  • Saori Hayami as Himawari Uzumaki
  • Showtaro Morikubo as Shikamaru Nara
  • Shinji Kawada as Shino Aburame
In addition, returning  voice actors from the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- include:
  • Yuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki
  • Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha
  • Ryūichi Kijima as Mitsuki
  • Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki
Crunchyroll streamed a teaser trailer for the series back in December, indicating that they will simulcast the show as it airs in Japan although no formal announcement has been made.

Though the series is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, the anime will tell an original story.

Naruto was created by Masashi Kishimoto in  Weekly Shōnen Jump's September 1999 issue.  The series ended on November 10, 2014 with more than 220 million copies in circulation worldwide.  Kishimoto expressed that he wants to do a sci-fi manga next and as such, handed off writing duties on the Boruto manga to Ukyo Kodachi, who co-wrote the Boruto movie.  Mikio Ikemoto, Kishmoto's top assistant on the Naruto manga, will be handling illustrations.  Kishimoto will act as a supervisor on the project, while continuing work on his sci-fi manga which will be released digitally in Shonen Jump Plus.
