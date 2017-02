BORUTO: NEXT GENERATIONS TV Anime Premieres April 5

Kensho Ono as Shikadai Nara

Ryoko Shiraishi as Chōchō Akimichi

Atsushi Abe as Inojin Yamanaka

Nana Mizuki as Hinata Uzumaki

Saori Hayami as Himawari Uzumaki

Showtaro Morikubo as Shikamaru Nara

Shinji Kawada as Shino Aburame

Yuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki

Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha

Ryūichi Kijima as Mitsuki

Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki

The jam-packed Spring 2017 anime slate continues to round into form as Studio Pierrot's continuation of the Naruto franchise,s, was revealed to have an April 5 premiere date in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.The magazine also revealed the following new voice actors joining the show:In addition, returning voice actors from theinclude:Crunchyroll streamed a teaser trailer for the series back in December, indicating that they will simulcast the show as it airs in Japan although no formal announcement has been made.Though the series is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, the anime will tell an original story.was created by Masashi Kishimoto in Weekly Shōnen Jump's September 1999 issue. The series ended on November 10, 2014 with more than 220 million copies in circulation worldwide. Kishimoto expressed that he wants to do a sci-fi manga next and as such, handed off writing duties on the Boruto manga to Ukyo Kodachi, who co-wrote the Boruto movie. Mikio Ikemoto, Kishmoto's top assistant on the Naruto manga, will be handling illustrations. Kishimoto will act as a supervisor on the project, while continuing work on his sci-fi manga which will be released digitally in Shonen Jump Plus.