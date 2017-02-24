BORUTO: NEXT GENERATIONS TV Anime Premieres April 5

Related Headlines

VIZ Showcases BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE's English Voice Cast In New Trailer Amanda C. Miller voices Boruto in VIZ's English dub release of Boruto: Naruto the Movie which arrives on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in North America on March 28. - MarkJulian

VIZ Teams With McFarlane For New NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Figures The Naruto manga may be over but the anime is still going strong. With a new Boruto anime series waiting in the wings, now is the time to show your love for the snot-nosed Leaf Village kid determined to become Hokage. - MarkJulian