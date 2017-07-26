DC Artist Creates An Amazing Superman and Naruto Team Up.
Since the dawn of comics, comic and manga fans like to create matchups featuring DC, Marvel and Manga Icons. From Dragon Ball franchise to Galactus and Brainiac its been thought of. However, a DC Comics artist shed some light on what it would be like if Naruto and Superman teamed up.
Wonder what it would be like if Superman and Naruto teamed up to fight some crime? Hit the jump and check out an amazing drawing by DC artist Jorge Jiménez.
On his Twitter page, Jorge Jiménez shared a special treat for those who have imaged what it would be like if Manga world was mixed with DC Comics world. Check out the tweet below!
“This is a small homage I did when I finished the manga about my friend Naruto, and it’s currently my guilt pleasure,” Jiménez wrote.
The picture itself is pretty amazing with Naruto and Superman side by side. The best part is Naruto convinced Superman to don the orange track suit that is synonomous with the Naruto franchise. Of course underneath the gidup, Superman is wearing his classic garb. This definitely is one of those mash ups that comic and manga fans will appreciate for a long time.
If you haven't seen work from Jiménez, be sure to check out his Twitter and look for his work in upcoming DC Comics. Jiménez recently an exclusive deal DC earlier this year.
