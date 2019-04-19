Here's What NARUTO Would Look Like With His Mother's Red Hair

Naruto's hair is blond because his father's hair was blond. However, what if he was born with the same hair color as his mother? That would be an interesting sight.

The Fourth Hokage, also known as Minato Namikaze, had a relationship with Kushina Uzumaki, and from that union came Naruto Uzumaki. The boy came into the world with blonde hair, which is the same color hair as his father.

Now, many have been wondering what it would be like if Naruto had similar red hair to his mother. The anime series didn’t give us a clue, but a fan has taken it upon himself to showcase what Naruto would look like, and we’re quite pleased with the outcome.

The author didn’t do much rather than change hair color from yellow to the same shade of red as Kushina, and it turned out well in the end. You know, we’re quite used to Naruto flaunting his yellow locks, but at the same time, seeing this image made us wish the creator chose red instead.

We’re not sure if at any time Masashi Kishimoto, the series’ creator, toyed with the idea of going with red instead of yellow. We may never find out for certain, but at least we now have an idea of what could have been.