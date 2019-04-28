 NARUTO: A Brand New Kakashi Novel Is Set To Be Released!
Naruto Headlines Pictures Videos

NARUTO: A Brand New Kakashi Novel Is Set To Be Released!

NARUTO: A Brand New Kakashi Novel Is Set To Be Released!

A brand new Naruto novel is coming soon. This one features Kakashi! Hit the jump for all the details on the story and release date of the new novel!

marvelfreek94 | 4/28/2019
Filed Under: "Naruto" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Jun Esaka, writer of the last Naruto novel Sasuke Shinden, is taking their writing expertise to a brand new character in Kakashi. The story, titled Kakashi Retsuden: The Sixth Hokage and the Leftover Boy,follows Kakashi as he stumbles upon a village in the mountains where, after the king dies, his daughter is the Queen of a village that never rains. The Leftover boy is actually the son of the king, whom Kakashi decides to train to become a leader. 



The novel is being published by Shueisha's Jump-J books imprint and the cover is being drawn by Kishimoto himself!With this being the first in a new Naruto Restuden series; are you excited for the release? Share your thoughts in the comments. Kakashi Retsuden is set to release on June 4th. 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...