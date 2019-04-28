NARUTO: A Brand New Kakashi Novel Is Set To Be Released!
Jun Esaka, writer of the last Naruto novel Sasuke Shinden, is taking their writing expertise to a brand new character in Kakashi. The story, titled Kakashi Retsuden: The Sixth Hokage and the Leftover Boy,follows Kakashi as he stumbles upon a village in the mountains where, after the king dies, his daughter is the Queen of a village that never rains. The Leftover boy is actually the son of the king, whom Kakashi decides to train to become a leader.
A brand new Naruto novel is coming soon. This one features Kakashi! Hit the jump for all the details on the story and release date of the new novel!
The novel is being published by Shueisha's Jump-J books imprint and the cover is being drawn by Kishimoto himself!With this being the first in a new Naruto Restuden series; are you excited for the release? Share your thoughts in the comments. Kakashi Retsuden is set to release on June 4th.
