NARUTO: A Brand New Kakashi Novel Is Set To Be Released!

A brand new Naruto novel is coming soon. This one features Kakashi! Hit the jump for all the details on the story and release date of the new novel!

Jun Esaka, writer of the lastnovel, is taking their writing expertise to a brand new character in Kakashi. The story, titled,follows Kakashi as he stumbles upon a village in the mountains where, after the king dies, his daughter is the Queen of a village that never rains. The Leftover boy is actually the son of the king, whom Kakashi decides to train to become a leader.The novel is being published byJump-J books imprint and the cover is being drawn by Kishimoto himself!With this being the first in a newseries; are you excited for the release? Share your thoughts in the comments.is set to release on June 4th.