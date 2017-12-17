NARUTO Creator Masashi Kishimoto Teased A New Series At Jump Festa 2018
Some manga creators who finish up a long running shonen series take several years off or retire altogether. However, that doesn't appear to be the case for Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto. At Jump Festa 2018, the mangaka teased some storyboards (see below) for his next series, which will reportedly debut in 2018 in Weekly Shonen Jump's 50th Anniversary issue.
Naruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto passed the torch to his assistants Ukyō Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto for the Boruto sequel. His many fans have been wondering what he'll tackle next.
Kishimoto ended Naruto in 2014 after 15 years of consecutive work on the series. When the editors of Shonen Jump asked him to develop a sequel, he declined and suggested that two of his assistants take the reigns. Kishimoto has had some small, creative input on the series but the Boruto's story has largely been the creation of Ukyō Kodachi (writer) and Mikio Ikemoto (illustrator).
At New York Comic-Con in 2015, Kishimoto teased the audience that his next manga would be science fiction.
