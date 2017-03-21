NARUTO Fans Celebrate Sakura And Sasuke With Awesome Wedding Advertisement

Related Headlines

SNACK WORLD Replacing NARUTO SHIPPUDEN's Timeslot On TV Tokyo It appears Naruto Shippuden's Anime could be coming to an end with the announcement that Snack World is taking it's TV timeslot on TV Tokyo. Hit the jump and check out the details.

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN New Trailer For Episode 498 Has Hit VIZ Media have released a trailer for Naruto Shippuden's 498th episode. Check it out after the jump and find out where to watch this most recent episode!