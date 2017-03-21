Naruto Headlines Pictures

NARUTO Fans Celebrate Sakura And Sasuke With Awesome Wedding Advertisement

NARUTO Fans Celebrate Sakura And Sasuke With Awesome Wedding Advertisement

Naruto fans not only posted an advertisement for Sakura and Sasuke's wedding, but they're holding an event as well! Learn more after the jump!

NateBest | 3/21/2017
Filed Under: "Naruto" | Source: reddit
Loyal Naruto fans are determined to not let Sakura and Sasuke be outdone by Naruto's upcoming marriage to Hinata! Anime fans learned that there will be a fan-hosted event to celebrate Sakura and Sasuke's marriage thanks to sharp-eyed reddit user kingceptre and his post of the fake wedding announcement (included below).

The Naruto Shippuden anime will be ending this month as the new series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is set to begin airing episodes next month. Naruto's wedding to Hinata will highlight the final episode.

"Uchiha Wedding" Sasuke And Sakura's wedding is on a news paper! There willl be a an event in Japan celebrating their wedding (held by fans)! from Naruto


Sakura and Sasuke Wedding Announcement


Naruto: Shippuden is a Japanese anime series adapted from Part II of the Naruto manga series by Masashi Kishimoto. It is a continuation of the Naruto manga and follows the same story line after the passing of two and a half years in the Naruto universe. It began its TV broadcast in Japan February of 2007. English subtitles were added in 2008 thanks to VIZ Media and Crunchyroll. The English dub of Naruto: Shippuden made its way to the US via Disney XD in 2009, but was cancelled two years later after 97 episodes. Toonami picked up the series and began airing the unct episodes in 2014.

You can watch the Naruto Shippuden free online over at Viz.com!
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
SNACK WORLD Replacing NARUTO SHIPPUDEN's Timeslot On TV Tokyo SNACK WORLD Replacing NARUTO SHIPPUDEN's Timeslot On TV Tokyo
It appears Naruto Shippuden's Anime could be coming to an end with the announcement that Snack World is taking it's TV timeslot on TV Tokyo. Hit the jump and check out the details.
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN New Trailer For Episode 498 Has Hit NARUTO SHIPPUDEN New Trailer For Episode 498 Has Hit
VIZ Media have released a trailer for Naruto Shippuden's 498th episode. Check it out after the jump and find out where to watch this most recent episode!
BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Gets An Official New Trailer BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Gets An Official New Trailer
Boruto: Naruto The Movie hits later this month on Blu-ray and DVD, but you don't have to wait to pre-order! Check out the new trailer after the jump!
Posted By:
NateBest
Member Since 11/5/2003
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]