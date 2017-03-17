Related Headlines

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN New Trailer For Episode 498 Has Hit VIZ Media have released a trailer for Naruto Shippuden's 498th episode. Check it out after the jump and find out where to watch this most recent episode!

BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Gets An Official New Trailer Boruto: Naruto The Movie hits later this month on Blu-ray and DVD, but you don't have to wait to pre-order! Check out the new trailer after the jump!