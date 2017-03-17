NARUTO SHIPPUDEN New Trailer For Episode 498 Has Hit
VIZ Media has released a brand new official trailer for the English subtitled Naruto Shippuden Episode 498: Hidden Leaf Story, the Perfect Day for a Wedding, Part 5: The Last Mission. Shino and Kiba still don't have a wedding gift for Hinata's wedding, so they set off in search for honey wine, a rare liquid crafted by ninja of the Senju clan.
VIZ Media have released a trailer for Naruto Shippuden's 498th episode. Check it out after the jump and find out where to watch this most recent episode!
Naruto: Shippuden is a Japanese anime series adapted from Part II of the Naruto manga series by Masashi Kishimoto. It is a continuation of the Naruto manga and follows the same story line after the passing of two and a half years in the Naruto universe. It began its TV broadcast in Japan February of 2007. English subtitles were added in 2008 thanks to VIZ Media and Crunchyroll. The English dub of Naruto: Shippuden made its way to the US via Disney XD in 2009, but was cancelled two years later after 97 episodes. Toonami picked up the series and began airing the unct episodes in 2014.
You can watch the episode online free over at Viz.com!
